Rays put LHP Shane McClanahan (shoulder) on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed ace Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a shoulder impingement.

The left-hander was scratched from his start Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins after experiencing discomfort warming up in the bullpen prior to the game.

Brandon Lowe joined McClanahan on the injured list with a right triceps contusion. The second baseman was hit by a pitch Friday and hasn’t played since. He was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday.

In corresponding moves, the Rays recalled infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan and right-hander Calvin Faucher.

McClanahan, 25, has been stellar in his second season in the major leagues. He is 11-5 with a 2.20 ERA and earned his first All-Star nod this season.

Lowe, 28, is batting .234 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 61 games.

Brujan, 24, is batting .167 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 46 games with the Rays this season.

Faucher, 26, has appeared in 14 games and is 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA with Tampa.

–Field Level Media