Tampa Bay Rays place Matt Wisler on 15-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Matt Wisler on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a neck strain.

The designation is retroactive to Sunday for the 29-year-old reliever, who has not pitched since July 16.

Wisler is 3-3 with a 2.36 ERA and one save in 38 appearances (five starts) this season for Tampa Bay.

He owns a 25-36 career record with a 4.61 ERA in 233 games (66 starts) over eight seasons with seven teams.

In a corresponding transaction, the Rays recalled right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. from Triple-A Durham.

Garza, 28, is 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 relief appearances in 2022 with the Rays. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 13 games (three starts) at Durham.

