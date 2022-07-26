Rays place C Francisco Mejia (shoulder) on IL

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays placed catcher Francisco Mejia on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement and recalled catcher Rene Pinto from the Triple-A Durham taxi squad.

Mejia, 26, is batting .258 with a .688 OPS in 59 games this season and has six home runs with 23 RBIs. In six major league seasons with three teams, he is a .244 career hitter with a .696 OPS, 24 home runs and 91 RBIs.

Pinto, 25, made his major league debut April 26 and batted .204 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games for the Rays this season.

–Field Level Media