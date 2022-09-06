Rays’ Drew Rasmussen (paternity) scratched from start

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen was scratched from Tuesday’s start against the Boston Red Sox for the birth of his child.

Right-hander JT Chargois will serve as the opener for a bullpen game.

The Rays activated right-hander Yonny Chirinos from the 60-day injured list to take Rasmussen’s spot on the roster. Rasmussen has been placed on the paternity list.

Rasmussen, 27, is 9-4 with a 2.70 ERA in 23 starts this season for the Rays.

Chargois, 31, is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in eight appearances (one start) this season.

Chirinos, 28, last pitched for the Rays in August 2020 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has endured several setbacks in his recovery. He is 14-10 with a 3.65 ERA in 47 career appearances (28 starts), all with the Rays.

–Field Level Media