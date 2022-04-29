Rays claim LHP Ben Bowden off waivers from Rockies

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays claimed left-handed reliever Ben Bowden off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Bowden, 27, was 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA in 39 bullpen appearances during his rookie season in 2021. He struck out 42 and walked 21 in 35 2/3 innings.

He made seven relief appearances this season at Triple-A Albuquerque, posting an 8.22 ERA with no decisions.

The Rays, who had an open spot on their 40-man roster, assigned Bowden to Triple-A Durham.

The Rockies drafted Bowden in the second round out of Vanderbilt in 2016.

–Field Level Media