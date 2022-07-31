Rays add trade acquisition David Peralta to active roster

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays added outfielder David Peralta to the active roster prior to their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Peralta, 34, was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in exchange for minor league catching prospect Christian Cerda.

Peralta is in the final season of a three-year, $22 million extension and is set to be a free agent this winter. He is batting .248 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 87 games this season.

Peralta is a career .283 hitter with 110 homers and 468 RBIs in 961 games over nine seasons, all with the Diamondbacks.

Also on Sunday, the Rays optioned outfielder Josh Lowe to Triple-A Durham.

Lowe, 24, hit .221 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 52 games this season with Tampa Bay.

–Field Level Media