Ravens without QB Lamar Jackson for 10th consecutive practice

Lamar Jackson was not on the practice field with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, casting doubt on the quarterback’s availability to return from a knee injury Sunday night.

The Ravens and visiting Steelers square off in the primetime game Sunday with Baltimore (10-5) pushing for the AFC North title and Pittsburgh (7-8) still alive in the AFC playoff picture.

Head coach John Harbaugh offered little insight regarding Jackson’s status this week and overall. Jackson hasn’t played since Dec. 4 due to a knee sprain.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley is in line to start if Jackson cannot. Huntley and the Ravens beat the Steelers, 16-14, on Dec. 11.

The Steelers are part of the wild-card logjam that includes the Miami Dolphins (8-7), New England Patriots (7-8) and New York Jets (7-8). But the Steelers lost to all three teams head-to-head.

Baltimore locked up a wild-card spot but can overtake the Bengals (11-4) if Cincinnati loses to the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on Monday night and the Ravens beat the reigning AFC champions next week in the regular-season finale.

