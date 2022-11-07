Ravens soar by Saints to win third straight

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns and Lamar Jackson passed for one as the Baltimore Ravens won their third consecutive game by defeating the host New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday night.

Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and rushed 11 times for 82 yards, finishing 11 yards shy of Drake’s team-leading total, as the Ravens (6-3) possessed the ball for 37:47 of the game.

The Baltimore defense was bolstered by the debut of linebacker Roquan Smith, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago last week, and the activation of linebacker Tyus Bowser, who hadn’t played this season because of an Achilles injury. It kept the Saints (3-6) out of the end zone for more than 55 minutes and limited them to 243 total yards, including just 48 rushing.

The Ravens held running back Alvin Kamara, who had 158 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a victory against Las Vegas last week, to 30 yards on nine rushes and 32 yards on three receptions.

Andy Dalton passed for 210 yards, completing 19 of 29 passes.

On the first possession of the third quarter, the Ravens drove to Justin Tucker’s 32-yard field goal that increased their lead to 17-3.

On the ensuing possession, Wil Lutz’s 33-yard field goal trimmed the lead to 17-6 by the end of the third quarter.

Tucker added a 41-yard field goal with 8:31 remaining and on the first play of the following possession, Justin Houston intercepted Dalton, setting up Drake’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Dalton threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with 4:13 left.

Jackson threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Drake’s 1-yard touchdown run increased the lead to 14-0 before Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal on the last play of the half to cut the lead to 14-3 at halftime.

–Field Level Media