Baltimore Ravens rookie Tyler Linderbaum out up to 2 weeks

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is expected to miss one to two weeks due to an injury sustained in practice, coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

Multiple media outlets reported the injury is to the left foot of Linderbaum, who limped off the field on Thursday.

MRI results indicated Linderbaum averted serious injury, however the team will play it safe as a means to “just let it settle down,” Harbaugh said.

Linderbaum was selected by the Ravens with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was the recipient of the 2021 Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.

–Field Level Media