Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) misses Friday practice

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday’s practice with an illness, but coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will play Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers.

“He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”

Harbaugh didn’t discuss the nature of Jackson’s illness.

Jackson, 25, has led the Ravens to a 6-3 record and first place in the AFC North this season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s added 635 rushing yards and two scores.

Baker Mayfield returns this week as the starting quarterback for the Panthers (3-7).

–Field Level Media