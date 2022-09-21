Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘feeling good’ but passes on practice throws

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wore a protective sleeve and didn’t throw during Wednesday’s practice, instead making an appearance on the injury report.

Jackson and coach John Harbaugh insist all is well even though Jackson was listed as limited in practice and wore an arm sleeve in the portion of the workout open to media. Jackson’s injury is to his right elbow according to the first injury report of the week from Baltimore.

“I’m feeling good. I’m going to be out there Sunday,” Jackson told reporters Wednesday when asked if he threw at all. “No. I’m going to throw Sunday. A lot Sunday.”

The Ravens (1-1) travel to New England to play the Patriots (1-1) in Week 3.

Jackson threw 29 times in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. He completed 21 for 318 yards and ran another nine times for 119 yards.

Harbaugh said Jackson is dealing with “normal, course of the season type thing.”

Jackson has an admirer who’ll be standing across the field on Sunday. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday if Jackson has answered all of the pre-draft concerns.

“Without a doubt,” Belichick said. “He’s the type of player that’s an MVP candidate. … Wait until we see what his contract is, that will answer them.”

Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, joining cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) on the injury report as a DNP. However, running back JK Dobbins was a full participant and could play for the first time since last September.

