Ravens punter Sam Koch retires after 16 seasons

Sam Koch retired from the NFL after 16 seasons, 256 games and one Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I am grateful of you for taking a chance on me,” Koch said Thursday while seated between head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.

Koch was the longest-tenured player in Ravens’ franchise history, joining the team in 2006 as a sixth-round pick out of Nebraska.

“You never really go into it thinking one of your best draft picks is going to be a punter,” DeCosta said Thursday. “But in this case it’s true.”

An All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Koch pinned 453 of his 1,168 career punts inside the 20-yard-line. For his directional punting skills, Harbaugh said Thursday that Koch “changed the game.”

Koch, 39, was part of the Ravens’ 2013 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in a game played in New Orleans and featuring the then-Superdome power outage.

A superb all-around athlete as identified by teammates, Koch completed 7 of 8 passes in his career with five first downs.

