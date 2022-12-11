Ravens outlast Steelers on the ground 16-14

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

J.K. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 120 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Baltimore Ravens to a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Dobbins carried the ball 15 times to headline a Ravens offense that racked up 215 yards on the ground. Justin Tucker added three field goals, including a 30-yarder with 3:19 left to play that put the finishing touches on the victory for Baltimore (9-4).

Tucker’s first field goal of the day made him the all-time leading scorer in Ravens franchise history, moving past Matt Stover.

Both starting quarterbacks were forced to exit the game due to concussion protocol. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett left late in the first quarter, and the Ravens’ Tyler Huntley, who was filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson, departed late in the third.

Mitchell Trubisky took over for Pickett, completing 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Rookie Anthony Brown took over for Huntley, who threw for 88 yards on 8-for-12 passing before leaving.

Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson led all receivers with six catches for 82 yards.

The Steelers (5-8) cut their deficit to 16-14 with 2:30 remaining on Trubisky’s 10-yard scoring strike to Pat Freiermuth, but never had a chance to engineer a potential game-winning drive.

Neither team mustered any points in the third quarter, and when Pittsburgh tried to break the second-half stalemate with a 40-yard field goal from Chris Boswell, the kick was blocked.

Trubisky immediately drove Pittsburgh 64 yards in five plays after stepping in under center, with Najee Harris’ 1-yard TD run pulling the Steelers within 10-7.

Roquan Smith later picked off Trubisky, though, and Baltimore got a 35-yard field goal from Tucker to take a six-point advantage. Pittsburgh had a chance to counter, but Trubisky was intercepted again with 21 seconds left in the first half.

After the Ravens forced a three-and-out late in the opening quarter and Pressley Harvin III’s punt went just 17 yards, Dobbins followed with a 44-yard run and a 4-yard scoring scamper to put Baltimore up 10-0.

