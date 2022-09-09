Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley doubtful, running back J.K. Dobbins questionable vs. Jets

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is doubtful and running back J.K. Dobbins questionable when Baltimore opens the 2022 regular season on Sunday.

The New York Jets officially ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) and left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) for their Week 1 meeting.

Stanley played only in Week 1 last season before opting for another ankle surgery that ended his season. He worked out with the team in a limited capacity three times this week, but head coach John Harbaugh indicated getting Stanley into peak condition would be a priority before he takes the field.

If Stanley can’t go, Ja’Wuan James would move over from the right tackle position and has practiced as if he’d be the top left tackle to begin the season.

“Ja’Wuan has really made a commitment to changing sides over there, and he’s practiced really well,” Harbaugh said. “He’s ready to go, great spirit, great attitude, hard worker. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.”

Dobbins missed last season with a knee injury but has been pushing to be on the field for Week 1, as has cornerback Marcus Peters (knee). Peters is also listed as questionable but did not practice on Friday. Harbaugh said Peters was off for a veteran rest day. Gameday in New Jersey is exactly one year from the date Peters landed on season-ending injured reserve in 2021.

Without Brown, the Jets are shuffling their offensive line.

Right tackle George Fant shifted back to left tackle in Friday’s practice and rookie Max Mitchell worked at right tackle.

–Field Level Media