Ravens in wait-and-see mode with QB Lamar Jackson

If Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows how close quarterback Lamar Jackson is to returning from a knee injury, he’s not letting on.

Harbaugh told reporters on Monday it isn’t clear whether Jackson will resume practicing this week in advance of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8).

“We’ll just have to see,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson, 25, sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 4 in the Ravens’ win over the Denver Broncos. Backup Tyler Huntley has led the Ravens (10-5) to a 2-1 record in Jackson’s absence.

The Ravens have clinched a playoff spot but currently are in second place in the AFC North behind the Bengals (11-4) and have a showdown in Cincinnati to close the regular season on Jan. 8. Baltimore won the first game between the two, 19-17 in Week 5, when Jackson threw for 174 yards and a touchdown and ran for 58 more.

The league MVP in 2019, Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,242 yards, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s the team’s leading rusher, running for 764 yards and three scores.

