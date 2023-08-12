Ravens hold off Eagles, 20-19

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Tucker nailed a 60-yard field goal and the Baltimore defense made a key stand late in the game to give the Ravens a 20-19 win over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles in preseason action.

Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson threw touchdown passes for the Ravens, who sat starter Lamar Jackson in the team’s first preseason game. Tucker’s 60-yard make at the buzzer gave the Ravens a 13-10 halftime lead. He also made a 43-yard FG in the fourth that would prove to be the difference.

Rookie Tanner McKee, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, threw for 148 yards on 10-of-20 passing as the team sat Jalen Hurts.

Eli Ricks had a 31-yard pick-six for the Eagles in the fourth quarter but the two-point conversion failed with 7:03 remaining in the game. The Eagles could not muster another scoring opportunity.

