Published August 26, 2022

Raptors sign Christian Koloko to multi-year deal

May 19, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Christian Koloko talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors signed center Christian Koloko to a multi-year contract on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Raptors, who selected Koloko in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Koloko, 22, averaged 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in five games during the 2022 Summer League.

The 7-foot-1 Koloko averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 91 career games over three seasons at Arizona. He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season.

–Field Level Media

