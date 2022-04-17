Raptors’ Scottie Barnes (ankle) doubtful for Game 2 vs. 76ers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes sustained a sprained left ankle in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and is listed as doubtful for Monday’s Game 2.

Forward Thaddeus Young (left thumb) and guard Gary Trent (non-COVID illness) also are listed as doubtful.

The Raptors said Sunday that Barnes and Young both underwent MRI exams.

“It doesn’t look good for any of them,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said of the trio after Sunday’s practice at Temple University. “We’ll evaluate them as we go and see where we end up.”

The fifth-seeded Raptors lost Game 1 131-111. With 9:06 remaining and the Raptors trailing 112-94, Barnes was helped off the court after 76ers center Joel Embiid stepped on his foot.

Barnes, who had been flirting with a triple-double, immediately fell to the floor and rolled over in pain. Medical staff came to assist him once play had been stopped.

The rookie of the year candidate finished with 15 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and eight assists in his postseason debut.

Barnes, 20, was selected fourth overall by the Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while playing in 74 games (all starts) this season.

Trent had nine points on 2-of-11 shooting in 26 minutes and Young was scoreless in six minutes on Saturday against the fourth-seeded 76ers.

–Field Level Media