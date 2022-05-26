Raptors C Khem Birch undergoes knee surgery

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch is expected to be ready for training camp in September after undergoing knee surgery.

The team announced Thursday that Birch had arthroscopic surgery to “clean up loose debris” in his right knee. Dr. Daniel Kharrazi at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles performed the surgery on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Birch will return to Toronto for rehabilitation under the guidance of the Raptors medical team.

Birch, 28, appeared in 55 games (28 starts) for the Raptors last season, averaging 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over 18 minutes per game.

In 262 career games (75 starts) with the Orlando Magic (2017-21) and Raptors, he has averages of 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

–Field Level Media