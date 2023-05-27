Raptors best Wizards at NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Raptors Uprising GC picked up a 55-49 victory over Wizards District Gaming on Saturday in group action at the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 The Tipoff event.

Waseem “BallLikeSeem” Talbert led the Raptors with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Gazulli “Gazulli” Gonzalez chipped in 17 points, and Haam “Haam” Scott added 15.

Kapp “Kapp” Kaplan posted a game-high 25 points, but he was the only member of the Wizards to score in double figures. Manuel “Newdini” Newman II supplied eight points and 11 rebounds.

The NBA 2K League 5v5 season will include three tournaments — The Tipoff, The Turn and The Ticket — that will set the field for the playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Washington.

Remote group play in The Tipoff runs through June 9, with bracket play set for June 14-17 in Washington.

Play continues Sunday with one match: Hornets Venom GT vs. Magic Gaming, in person at leAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator in Orlando.

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings

Eastern Conference

1. NBL Oz Gaming, 3-0

T2. 76ers GC, 2-1

T2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

T2. Heat Check Gaming, 2-1

T2. Magic Gaming, 2-1

T2. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-1

T7. Wizards District Gaming, 1-2

T7. Gen.G Tigers, 1-2

T7. Grizz Gaming, 1-2

T7. Knicks Gaming, 1-2

T7. NetsGC, 1-2

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

13. Hawks Talon GC, 0-3

Western Conference

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-1

T3. Bucks Gaming, 2-1

T3. DUX Infinitos, 2-1

T3. Pacers Gaming, 2-1

7. Cavs Legion GC, 2-2

T8. Jazz Gaming, 1-2

T8. Lakers Gaming, 1-2

T8. Pistons GT, 1-2

T11. Mavs Gaming, 0-3

T11. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-3

–Field Level Media