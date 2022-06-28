Rapids transfer Nicolas Mezquida to Greek side Volos

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rapids announced the transfer Tuesday of midfielder Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of the Greek Super League.

The 30-year-old Uruguayan was in his fourth season with the Rapids. He appeared in 84 matches across all competitions for Colorado and registered eight goals and nine assists.

“Nico is someone who has meant a lot to us since he joined the club in 2018,” Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said in a news release. “He was a key part of the team’s transformation over the past few years, both on and off the pitch, as he brought a contagious, uplifting attitude and impeccable work ethic to our locker room. When the opportunity to play overseas presented itself to him, we were happy to help Nico achieve his dream of playing in Europe.”

Mezquida played his first five MLS seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2014-18. His MLS-only career totals include 18 goals and 13 assists in 181 matches (69 starts).

–Field Level Media