Rapids sign veteran defender Steven Beitashour for 2023

The Colorado Rapids re-signed veteran defender Steven Beitashour for the 2023 season plus an option for 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

The club initially declined the option for the 35-year-old Beitashour after this past season.

“Steven’s leadership as one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league has been a valuable asset to our team on and off the pitch,” Colorado general manager Padraig Smith said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”

Beitashour has played 14 MLS seasons. He has four assists in 30 matches (20 starts) over the past two seasons of his Colorado tenure. He signed late in the 2020 season but didn’t see action for the Rapids.

Overall, Beitashour has five goals and 40 assists in 277 matches (260 starts) with the San Jose Earthquakes (2010-13), Vancouver Whitecaps (2014-15), Toronto FC (2016-17), Los Angeles FC (2018-19) and Rapids.

