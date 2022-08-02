Rapids score four straight, hold on for 5-4 win over Red Bulls

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Collen Warner leveled the game in the 77th minute and Michael Barrios gave the Colorado Rapids the lead in the 80th as the visitors scored four consecutive goals and held on for a 5-4 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday night in Harrison, N.J.

Keegan Rosenberry began the rally with a long-range strike in the 38th minute for Colorado (7-9-6, 27 points), which won from behind and won on the road for the first time all season.

Diego Rubio scored his team-leading 10th goal in the 21st minute for the visitors and 17-year-old Dantouma “Yaya” Toure scored his first professional goal to give the Rapids a 5-3 lead.

Colorado needed that insurance after Tom Barlow converted New York’s second penalty of the evening in second-half stoppage time.

With the win, the Rapids move up to 10th in the current Western Conference standings, four points back of Portland for the seventh and final playoff spot.

Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood and defender Aaron Long opened the scoring with goals inside the opening 10 minutes as the home side took control early.

Lewis Morgan scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season on a 28th-minute penalty kick that gave the Red Bulls (10-7-6, 36 points) a 3-1 lead.

After Rosenberry’s goal closed it to 3-2 at the half, the Rapids were only moderately dangerous in the second until Warner scored on a set piece, stabbing home the rebound after Carlos Coronel saved the Rapids’ first corner kick header.

Three minutes later, Barrios finished off a wonderful attack that also involved Gyasi Zardes and Rubio connecting on a left-to-right passing sequence.

Toure thought he’d scored his first professional goal in the 85th minute, only for it to be called back when Zardes was ruled offside. But he had the landmark career moment four minutes later when he put away a rebound after Coronel’s diving save of Rubio’s attempt.

The Red Bulls remain fourth in the East after giving up five goals in back-to-back competitive matches, having lost 5-1 at Orlando City last Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup.

