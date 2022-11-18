Colorado Rapids recall midfielder Cole Bassett from Dutch club

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rapids recalled midfielder Cole Bassett from his loan with the Dutch club Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

The announcement is effective immediately and Bassett will rejoin the Rapids for 2023 preseason preparations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cole back home to Colorado,” Colorado general manager Padraig Smith said in a news release. “We all know the caliber of player he is, and given his obvious familiarity with our club and the league, we believe he can be a key contributor as we make a push to return to the playoffs in 2023.”

Bassett, 21, was loaned to Fortuna Sittard in August after being recalled from a previous loan with another Eredivisie side, Feyenoord Rotterdam. He had one goal and one assist in 19 matches with both clubs.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return home and to a club I’ve loved my entire life,” Bassett said. “I know we can achieve great things together next season.”

As part of Feyenoord’s original agreement with the Rapids, the Dutch club still retains an option to purchase Bassett if exercised by March.

Bassett registered 13 goals and 11 assists in 72 games (52 starts) with the Rapids from 2018-21.

–Field Level Media