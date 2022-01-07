Rapids re-sign defender Steven Beitashour for 2022 season

Jul 31, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; Austin FC midfielder Tom s Pochettino (7) shoots on goal through Colorado Rapids defender Steven Beitashour (33) in the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rapids re-signed veteran defender Steven Beitashour on Friday to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

Beitashour, 34, played in 11 matches (six starts) for Colorado in 2021 and tallied two assists as the Rapids earned a club-record 61 points and finished atop the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history.

“Steven is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league,” Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said in a news release. “His leadership and versatility contributed greatly to our conference-topping season in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”

He has five goals and 38 assists in 258 matches (246 starts) with the San Jose Earthquakes (2010-13), Vancouver Whitecaps (2014-15), Toronto FC (2016-17), LAFC (2018-19) and Colorado.

–Field Level Media