Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett moves to a new Dutch club

Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett switched teams in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

The Rapids recalled Bassett from Feyenoord Rotterdam and then lent him to Fortuna Sittard for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Bassett, 21, joined Feyenoord on an 18-month loan in January and tallied one assist in eight appearances.

According to MLSsoccer.com, Feyenoord retained its purchase option for Bassett. He is expected to get more playing time at Fortuna, enabling Feyenoord to better evaluate whether to exercise that option.

Bassett, a Colorado native, played in 72 MLS matches (52 starts) with Colorado from 2018-21 and posted 13 goals and 11 assists.

