Rapids acquire F Kevin Cabral from Galaxy

The Colorado Rapids acquired forward Kevin Cabral from the Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday, giving up $600,000 in 2023 general allocation money and an additional $400,000 in 2024.

The Galaxy also will receive a percentage of any transfer fee should the Rapids sell Cabral to a non-MLS club.

A native of France, Cabral, 23, will take a designated player spot for Colorado.

“Kevin is a dynamic and explosive attacking threat with experience both in MLS and in Europe,” Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said in a news release. “He’s an exciting player with all the necessary qualities to be an impact player in MLS, and yet at 23, still has room for continued development.”

Cabral spent three season in Frances Ligue Two before joining the Galaxy in 2021. With the Galaxy, he’s appeared in 61 regular-season games (47 starts) and posted six goals and five assists.

