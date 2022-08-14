Rangers use late push to get past Mariners

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe each had RBI hits in a two-run seventh inning that pushed the Texas Rangers past the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

In relief, Josh Sborz (1-0) picked up the win, with Jose Leclerc claiming his first save since July 2020. Seattle reliever Matt Brash (3-4) suffered the loss.

The Rangers took two of three in the series after falling in the opener on Friday.

With the score even at 3 in the seventh inning, the Rangers broke the deadlock by scoring a pair of runs off Brash. Corey Seager doubled and scored on Garcia’s single. Texas tacked on an insurance run when Lowe delivered an RBI double off Erik Swanson, with the run attributed to Brash.

Lowe has reached safely in 20 straight games after going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk.

Both starters worked six innings, and neither was as sharp as normal. Martin Perez of the Rangers allowed three runs (one earned), striking out seven while walking five. Seattle’s Logan Gilbert yielded three runs with five strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

The Mariners opening the scoring in the second inning. Eugenio Suarez drew a leadoff walk, and J.P. Crawford reached on Ezequiel Duran’s throwing error at third base. On the overthrow, Suarez tried to score, but he was thrown out at the plate by Garcia in right field. But Seattle took the lead on Sam Haggerty’s RBI single to left field.

Texas responded in the fourth inning off Gilbert. Lowe doubled, Meibrys Viloria walked and both scored on Bubba Thompson’s two-run single.

In the fifth inning, Perez’s walk to Dylan Moore proved costly when Moore scored on Mitch Haniger’s RBI single.

Texas regained a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Seager doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Gilbert’s wild pitch.

But the back-and-forth affair continued into the sixth inning. This time it was the Mariners taking advantage of a Texas mistake. Crawford doubled and scored on Seager’s throwing error on Julio Rodriguez’s infield hit, making it 3-3.

–Field Level Media