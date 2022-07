Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers signed forward Tim Gettinger to a one-year contract extension on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed for Gettinger, who skated in a career-high eight games last season with the Rangers.

Gettinger, 24, has yet to record a point in 16 career games with New York.

He totaled 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) and a plus-9 rating in 45 games last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

