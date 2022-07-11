Rangers send P Dane Dunning, DH Mitch Garver to IL

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning on the 15-day injured list with right ankle impingement Monday, and sent designated hitter Mitch Garver to the 60-day IL after season-ending flexor tendon surgery on his right arm.

Texas recalled left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard from Triple-A Round Rock, and manager Chris Woodward said Allard will likely replace Dunning in the Rangers’ rotation later this week.

Dunning started Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Minnesota, giving up four runs in 2 1/3 innings. He is 1-6 with a 4.42 ERA this season, and the Rangers have lost the last 10 games he has started. Allard was 0-2 with one save and a 5.06 ERA in seven appearances with Texas earlier this season.

The Rangers recalled catcher/first baseman Sam Huff from Round Rock to replace Garver on their roster. Garver had been limited to a DH role by his arm injury the past few months. Huff hit .282 with a home run and five RBIs in 27 games with Texas earlier this season.

–Field Level Media