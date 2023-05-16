Rangers prospect Kumar Rocker to undergo TJ surgery

Credit: Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Rocker, 23, was the third overall player selected in last June’s MLB Draft and was 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA at Single-A Hickory this season. He is considered the No. 10 overall prospect in the Rangers’ system, according to MLB.com.

Rocker was the No. 10 overall draft pick in 2021 by the New York Mets out of Vanderbilt, but the club did not sign him because of injury concerns. Rocker ended up having shoulder surgery in September 2021.

Rocker was highly regarded pitcher at Vanderbilt, earning Most Outstanding Player honors at the College World Series in 2019 when he was a freshman.

–Field Level Media