Rangers place pitcher Matt Bush (forearm) on 15-day IL

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Matt Bush on the 15-day injured list Sunday with soreness in his right forearm.

Bush’s designation, retroactive to Saturday, was part of a flurry of moves by Texas prior to its series finale against the visiting Washington Nationals.

The Rangers also added recently acquired outfielder Steven Duggar to the active roster, activated right-hander Glenn Otto from the COVID-19 list and recalled right-hander Josh Sborz from Triple-A Round Rock.

Right-hander Demarcus Evans was designated for assignment on Sunday, while left-hander Taylor Hearn and infielder Ezequiel Duran were optioned to Round Rock after Saturday’s 3-2 win.

Bush, 36, shares the team lead with 30 appearances (three starts) and is 2-1 with one save, a 4.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

Duggar, 28, joined Texas in a trade with San Francisco on Thursday. He batted .194 with four RBIs and four stolen bases in 12 games this season with the Giants.

Otto, 26, is 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA through eight starts this year, and Sborz, 28, has no decisions and a 9.64 ERA in nine relief appearances.

