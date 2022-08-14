Rangers place reliever Matt Moore on paternity list

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed left-handed pitcher Matt Moore on the paternity list and recalled right-hander Yerry Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Moore, 33, can spend up to three days away from the team.

He has made 42 relief appearances and is 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA with 54 innings pitched.

Rodriguez, 24, has been in the Rangers’ system since signing as a free agent on Sept. 2, 2015. He has yet to make his major league debut.

This season, he is 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 37 games (one start). He has struck out 57 batters in 42 2/3 innings and has a 12.02 strikeouts per nine innings, which ranks fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

Rodriguez has a career 24-13 record with a 3.26 ERA.

–Field Level Media