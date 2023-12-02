Rangers overcome two-goal deficit, knock off Predators

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists to help the visiting New York Rangers rally for a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Adam Fox had three assists for the Rangers, who have won five of their last six games. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who have lost two in a row after winning six straight. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

Ryan Lindgren broke the 3-3 tie at 5:10 of the third period when his shot from the bottom of the left circle deflected past Lankinen.

The Predators pulled Lankinen with over four minutes remaining, but they could not get another puck past Shesterkin.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:19 of the first period when he beat Shesterkin stick side with a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass from Liam Foudy.

Roman Josi made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 15:52. He grabbed a loose puck near the blue line, skated into the right circle, cut into the slot and scored on a wrist shot.

Nashville outshot New York 17-8 in the first period.

Jacob Trouba pulled the Rangers within 2-1 when he scored from in front after a pass from Trocheck behind the net 31 seconds into the second period.

Colton Sissons increased the lead to 3-1 at 7:28. With Nashville short-handed, Yakov Trenin chipped the puck into the neutral zone. Sissons got to it first and beat Shesterkin on a breakaway. It was Sissons’ third short-handed goal of the season.

Chris Kreider cut the Rangers’ deficit back to one when he batted in a rebound from in front of the net at 8:52 for his 14th goal of the season.

Trocheck tied the score 3-3 at 9:11, deflecting Mika Zibanejad’s shot past Lankinen from the slot during a power play.

