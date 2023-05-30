Rangers’ offense pours it on in win over Tigers

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim drove in four runs as the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Tuesday.

Josh Jung had three hits, including a homer, while scoring three runs and driving in two more. Adolis Garcia collected four hits and scored three runs. Grant Anderson (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to gain the win.

Miguel Cabrera had three hits and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Detroit center fielder Riley Greene left the game early with lower leg discomfort.

Texas starter Martin Perez gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Detroit’s Alex Faedo (1-3) was charged with six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Jung was the first baserunner of the game, as he doubled with one out in the second. Heim brought him home with a double to right field.

The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning on Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.

Detroit took the lead in the next inning as Jake Rogers led off with his sixth homer, a blast to left-center field. Zack Short then singled and Javier Baez hit into a fielder’s choice. With two out, Torkelson ripped a double to bring home Baez.

Garcia and Jung led off the fourth with hits and Heim followed with a run-scoring groundout. After Robbie Grossman drew a walk, Travis Jankowski delivered a two-run double to right to give Texas a 4-3 lead.

Detroit tied it in the bottom of the inning on Short’s RBI single.

Marcus Semien led off the fifth with a double and scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s one-out single, ending Faedo’s night. Jose Cisnero replaced him, and Garcia singled and stole second. With two down, Heim brought in both runners with a single.

Detroit cut Texas’ lead to 7-6 in the same inning. Andy Ibanez led off with a homer and Cabrera drove in Jonathan Schoop, who walked, with a two-out double.

Jung’s two-run homer, following a Garcia single, gave Texas a 9-6 lead in the seventh. Baez’s throwing error allowed Texas’ 10th run to score in the ninth.

