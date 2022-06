Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Steele Walker on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

They added outfielder Zach Reks from Triple-A Round Rock as a replacement player.

Walker, 25, made his major league debut last Sunday and is 1-for-14 with a solo homer in five games.

Reks, 28, a Chicago native, is active for Saturday’s game against the host White Sox.

This is his third stint with the Rangers this season and he is batting .227 with three RBIs in nine games.

