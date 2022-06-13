Rangers OF Eli White (wrist) put on IL after collision

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Eli White on the 10-day injured list, a day after he fractured his right wrist in an outfield collision.

Chasing a ball hit by Danny Mendick in the 11th inning of Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox, White and left fielder Charlie Culberson ran into each other, with White landing hard on his right arm.

White, who turns 28 later this month, is batting .200 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and a team-high 12 stolen bases for Texas.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled outfielder Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock.

Taveras, 23, is batting .294 with seven home runs, 12 doubles, three triples and 29 RBIs in 49 games at Round Rock.

He appeared in a combined 82 games for Texas in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, batting .188 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 15 RBIs. Taveras has been caught stealing just once in 19 career attempts.

–Field Level Media