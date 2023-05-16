Rangers hope to slow Braves after series-opening rout

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves, after getting swept at Toronto in a three-game series this past weekend, reminded everyone on Monday why they are the best road team in baseball.

Atlanta routed the Texas Rangers 12-0 to open a three-game set in Arlington, Texas. The Braves will attempt to build on their 16-6 road record as the series continues on Tuesday.

“It was great to come out and swing the bats,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We needed something like that to let things relax a little bit. It was a big win.”

A rout came courtesy of a big night at the plate. Atlanta hit five two-run home runs, which tied a major league record. The Braves became the 12th team to ever do it and the first since the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 10, 2019, at Houston, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The 12 runs were the most scored by the Braves since a 14-6 victory over the Miami Marlins on May 3. It was a highlight-reel night that included a 454-foot home run by Ronald Acuna Jr. Austin Riley was also part of the homer party, a positive sign for a player who entered the game batting .206 over his past 26 games.

Atlanta’s scheduled Tuesday starter, Jared Shuster (0-1, 8.31 ERA), would certainly welcome a similar offensive night. Shuster will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his third start of the season, Snitker said after Monday’s game.

Shuster made his major league debut on April 2, giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings at Washington. He yielded four runs in four-plus innings against the San Diego Padres five days later before ending up in the minors.

In his most recent Triple-A start last Wednesday, Shuster allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Texas right-hander Dane Dunning (3-0, 1.72) also is set to make his third start of the season. Dunning has filled in the rotation nicely since ace Jacob deGrom landed on the injured list.

In his two starts this month, Dunning is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA, having walked two and struck out eight in 11 innings. On the season, opponents are batting a career-low .182 against him.

Dunning has made one career appearance versus Atlanta, when he allowed one run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings during a win on April 30, 2022.

The Rangers’ offense will attempt to bounce back after being shut out for the fourth time this season. All 10 Texas hits on Monday were singles.

“Just wasn’t our night,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “Pitching side, hitting side, just got shut down. … You’re going to have some nights like this.”

The good news for the Rangers is that shortstop Corey Seager (hamstring) is getting closer to returning to the lineup. Seager was batting .359 with a homer and four RBIs through 11 games before landing on the injured list on April 12.

Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters on Monday that Seager’s return is imminent.

Despite the Monday loss, Texas has still won 11 of its past 16 games.

–Field Level Media