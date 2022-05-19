Rangers’ Gerard Gallant leads Jack Adams Award finalists

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers, Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers and Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames are the finalists for the NHL’s 2021-22 Jack Adams Award

Voted on by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, the annual honor recognizes the head coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success.”

The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be revealed during the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final, with the exact dates and times to be announced.

Gallant, 58, is a finalist for the third time with his third different team, having won the award with Vegas in 2017-18 and finished second with Florida in 2015-16. He guided the Rangers (52-24-6, 110 points) to their best record since capturing the Presidents’ Trophy in 2014-15.

Brunette, 48, was named the interim head coach on Oct. 29 and guided the Panthers (58-18-6, 122 points) to their first Presidents’ Trophy and a franchise-record 13-game win streak (March 29-April 23). He is looking to become the first Panthers coach to win the award.

Sutter, 63, is a finalist for the second time — 18 years after his third-place finish in 2003-04 during his first coaching stint with Calgary. The Flames improved from 26-27-3 in 2020-21 to 50-21-11 this season. Sutter’s brother, Brian, won the award with the St. Louis Blues in 1990-91.

