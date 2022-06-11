Rangers forward Ryan Strome leaves Game 6 vs. Lightning

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of Game 6 of Saturday’s Eastern Conference Finals clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Strome, New York’s second-line center who has collected two goals and nine points in the playoffs, suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 of the series. He missed one game, played in Game 5 and took to the ice for Saturday’s game in obvious discomfort and skating very slowly.

He saw eight minutes and 42 seconds of ice time through the first two periods, but he didn’t return to the ice after the second intermission.

The Rangers went into the game trailing the best-of-seven series 3-2.

–Field Level Media