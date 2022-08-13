Rangers escape early hole, down Mariners

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager belted a solo homer as the Texas Rangers overcame an early three-run deficit to post a 7-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Jonah Heim had an RBI double to highlight his three-hit performance for the Rangers, who snapped a nine-game losing skid in the season series against Seattle. The win was just Texas’ fourth in its past 12 games overall.

Eugenio Suarez homered to lead off the sixth inning and joined Sam Haggerty in providing a sacrifice fly for the Mariners, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.

Seattle bolted out to a 3-0 lead after two innings before Texas answered with four runs in the fourth.

Adolis Garcia ripped a one-out double and Heim brought him home with one of his own. Heim scored on a throwing error by third baseman Suarez, Nathaniel Lowe crossed the plate on an RBI single from rookie Ezequiel Duran, and Charlie Culberson came home on a sacrifice bunt from Bubba Thompson.

Seager deposited an 0-1 changeup from Marco Gonzales (7-12) just inside the right field foul pole in the fifth inning to stake the Rangers to a 5-3 lead. The homer was Seager’s team-leading 26th of the season and second in his past five games.

Suarez’s 19th homer of the season trimmed the deficit to a run in the top of the sixth, but Josh H. Smith answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Smith also scored on a fielder’s choice in the eighth.

Brett Martin (1-7) picked up the win after replacing starter Dane Dunning and inducing a double-play grounder to end the fifth inning. The victory was Martin’s first since Sept. 11, 2021.

Two more Texas relievers bridged the gap to Jonathan Hernandez, who retired the side in order in the ninth inning to secure his third save of the season.

Gonzales took the loss after yielding five runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out two and didn’t issue a walk.

In the first inning, Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez scampered home on a wild pitch from Dunning and Ty France crossed the plate shortly thereafter on a sacrifice fly from Suarez to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.

The Mariners tacked on another run in the second inning when Cal Raleigh scored on Haggerty’s sacrifice fly.

