Rangers emerge for win over Bruins in shootout round

K’Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of the shootout as the host New York Rangers outlasted the Boston Bruins for a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

In his first career shootout try, Miller won it when he cut to the right, stopped in the low slot to switch from his backhand to the forehand. Miller gave New York its third straight win when he completed the play by lifting the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman’s right pad.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the opening two rounds of the shootout for the Rangers.

Jake DeBrusk scored in the opening round of the shootout and Charlie Coyle extended the game when he scored in the third round.

New York goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped David Pastrnak, Erik Haula and Taylor Hall, Trent Frederic, Nick Foligno and Craig Smith in the shootout after missing the final 40.5 seconds of overtime.

Charlie Coyle scored early in the opening period for the Bruins while Filip Chytil scored midway through the third period for New York.

Shesterkin made 31 saves before exiting for a quick examination with the concussion spotter.

Shesterkin appeared shaken up with 2:12 remaining when Smith’s right arm collided with his helmet. He was slow to get up and made a glove save on Hall with 52 seconds left and then exited with when the trainer came out to get him after getting the call from the concussion spotter.

Swayman stopped 33 shots, including 15 in the second period as the Bruins lost for the third time in four games.

Boston went ahead on Coyle’s 11th goal 3:39 into the game when he crashed the net and batted the rebound of Smith’s shot over Shesterkin.

The Bruins held the lead until 6:45 into the third when Chytil netted his fifth goal of the season by pushing his own rebound into the net after Swayman made a pad save on the initial attempt.

After Chytil scored, Shesterkin maintained the deadlock by making a pad save on Hall’s breakaway with 11:18 remaining. He then executed a split for consecutive saves on Anton Blidh with about 5 1/2 minutes to go and ended regulation by using his glove to snatch the puck on Pastrnak’s shot.

