Rangers earn season sweep of Phillies in 4-2 win

Kole Calhoun drove in two runs on two hits, and Jon Gray yielded two runs in 5 2/3 innings as the Texas Rangers completed a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers swept all four games against the Phillies this season. And Philadelphia has dropped three straight for the first time since losing five in a row from May 27-31. The Phillies had won five straight series before losing both games at Texas.

Gray (3-3) surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Schwarber in the third inning, but struck out five and scattered four hits. Joe Barlow worked a clean ninth for his 13th save.

The Phillies received an uncharacteristically short start from right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-4), who was lifted after 4 1/3 innings. Wheeler gave up four runs (two earned), and struck out eight.

Wheeler had gone at least five innings in 10 straight starts. Wednesday marked his shortest outing since tossing three innings at the Miami Marlins on April 17.

Brad Miller’s two-run single in the second inning gave the Rangers the early lead. The two-out hit to right-center came with runners on the corners. Josh H. Smith scored from first on the single, catching the Phillies off guard.

But the Phillies responded quickly against Gray. Alec Bohm singled to open the third inning, and two batters later, Schwarber belted a two-run home run to center. Schwarber’s 19th home run snapped a 15-scoreless innings drought for Philadelphia.

Those were the only two runs the Phillies scored in the series.

The Rangers regained the lead in the third on Corey Seager’s double and Calhoun’s RBI single. Calhoun added a run-scoring double to score Adolis Garcia, who also doubled, in the fifth inning.

Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk as the Phillies’ designated hitter. The 2021 National League MVP was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Game 1 of a double-header against the Washington Nationals last Friday. Harper has been dealing with blisters on his left hand.

