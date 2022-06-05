Texas Rangers designate former top prospect Willie Calhoun for assignment

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers designated outfielder Willie Calhoun for assignment on Sunday.

The Rangers have seven days either to trade Calhoun or put him on outright waivers. The 27-year-old requested a trade earlier this season.

Calhoun was a touted prospect when the Rangers acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 as part of the Yu Darvish trade. In 2019, he played in 83 games and hit a career-high 21 home runs, batted .269 and scored 51 times.

While battling injuries, he hit just .223 since the start of the 2020 season.

The Rangers optioned Calhoun to Triple-A Round Rock on May 1 after he was 6 of 44 (.136) in 18 games to start the season.

Also Sunday, the Rangers selected the contract of outfielder Steele Walker and optioned infielder Andy Ibanez to Round Rock.

Walker, 25, was in Sunday’s starting lineup and playing left field against the Seattle Mariners in his major league debut.

At Round Rock this season, Walker is batting.297 with three home runs, five doubles and nine RBIs in 20 games.

Ibanez, 29, hit .216 with one home run and nine RBIs in 39 games with the Rangers.

–Field Level Media