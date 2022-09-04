Texas Rangers designate left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers designated former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel for assignment Sunday.

The 34-year-old left-hander was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers. He allowed seven runs on seven hits in Friday’s 9-1 loss to the host Boston Red Sox.

Overall this season, Keuchel is 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas.

Keuchel owns a 101-91 career record with a 3.98 ERA in 268 games (257 starts) with the Houston Astros (2012-18), Atlanta Braves (2019), White Sox (2020-22), Diamondbacks and Rangers.

With Houston, he won the American League Cy Young in 2015 and made the All-Star team in 2015 and 2017. Keuchel is also a five-time Gold Glove winner.

The Rangers recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move ahead of Sunday’s series finale in Boston.

King, 27, is 1-3 with a 4.67 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season for Texas.

–Field Level Media