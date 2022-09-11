Texas Rangers call up pitcher Tyson Miller, DFA Kohei Arihara

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers selected the contract of right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

To make room on the 40-man MLB roster and 28-man active roster, Texas designated right-hander Kohei Arihara for assignment.

Miller, 27, is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA in two games (one start) this season with the Rangers. He is 4-7 with a 4.73 ERA in 27 games (15 starts) at Round Rock.

Arihara, 30, is 1-3 with a 9.45 ERA in five games (four starts) this season. He is 3-7 with a 7.57 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) since signing a two-year, $6.2 million contract in December 2020.

–Field Level Media