Rangers blank Marlins to complete another sweep

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Heaney logged 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep in Arlington, Texas.

Heaney (9-6) allowed just four hits while walking two and striking out four to win his fourth consecutive decision. His last loss was on July 8.

Nathaniel Lowe smacked a two-run homer and Marcus Semien, Ezequiel Duran and Adolis Garcia each added a solo shot for the Rangers, who are riding a six-game winning streak after sweeping the Chicago White Sox.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (4-10) took the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits in six innings. He struck out seven without issuing a walk.

Yuli Gurriel doubled and singled for the Marlins, who were shut out for the eighth time this season.

Garcia led off the second with an infield single before Josh Jung reached when Marlins shortstop Jon Berti made a poor throw to second in an attempt to get the force. One out later, Mitch Garver lined a single to left to plate Garcia and give Texas a 1-0 lead.

One inning later, Lowe sent his two-run homer over the wall in right center to triple the Rangers’ lead.

Semien added on in the fifth, lifting a solo shot to center for his 18th homer of the season.

The Rangers caught a major break in the top of the sixth to keep Miami off the board.

After Jacob Stallings walked and Luis Arraez singled to open the inning, Jorge Soler sent a sharp line to third baseman Jung. Both runners held, but Jung dropped the ball and picked it up, allowing him to step on third before throwing to second for an easy double play.

Jung was injured on the play, though, and exited with a left thumb contusion.

Duran led off the home half of the sixth with his 14th homer to make it 5-0. Garcia went deep in the eighth, his 29th of the year.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a one-out double in the ninth, but Martin Perez left him stranded to complete the shutout.

–Field Level Media