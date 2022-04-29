Rangers’ Artemi Panarin, Andrew Copp out vs. Capitals

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers forwards Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp have been ruled out of Friday’s regular-season finale against the visiting Washington Capitals.

Panarin sustained an upper-body injury and Copp aggravated a lower-body ailment during the second period of New York’s 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Both players sat out the Rangers’ 4-3 setback to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

“Just day-to-day, getting better, just being cautious,” New York coach Gerard Gallant said. “I fully expect them (to be ready for the playoffs). Just being safe.”

The Rangers (51-24-6, 108 points) are locked into the second seed in the Metropolitan Division. They will square off against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or Capitals in the playoffs.

Panarin, 30, has recorded career-high totals in both assists (74) and points (96) this season. His 22 goals are third-best on the team.

Copp, 27, has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 16 games with the Rangers. He was acquired last month from the Winnipeg Jets.

–Field Level Media