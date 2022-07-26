Rangers activate RHP Dane Dunning

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers activated right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Left-hander Taylor Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

Dunning landed on the 15-day IL with a right ankle impingement after going 1-6 with a 4.42 ERA through his first 18 appearances (all starts) of the season. He is scheduled to start against the Mariners on Tuesday night in what will be his first outing since July 10.

Hearn has split time between the Rangers and Round Rock this season. During his time with the big-league club, Hearn has gone 4-6 with a 5.50 ERA in 16 games (13 starts).

