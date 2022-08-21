Texas Rangers activate Kole Calhoun (heel) from IL

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Kole Calhoun from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday’s game against the host Minnesota Twins.

Calhoun has been sidelined with a right heel injury and last played for Texas on Aug. 2.

Calhoun, 34, is batting just .211 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 97 games entering Sunday. He was in the Rangers’ lineup against Minnesota, batting seventh and playing left field.

In 11 big-league seasons, Calhoun has a .245 average with 172 homers and 551 RBIs in 1,168 games with the Los Angeles Angels (2012-19), Arizona Diamondbacks (2020-21) and Texas (2022).

Texas optioned utility player Josh Smith to Triple-A Round Rock. Smith, 25, batted .218 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 50 games for the Rangers.

–Field Level Media